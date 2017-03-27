East End Foodie Bites: Martha Stewart Meal Kits, Ralph Lauren’s Coffee Bar and More

by Hampton Eats

Hamptons gourmands and restaurateurs have been busy this month! Take a look at some recent developments in the East End food and dining world.

Following the success of New York’s Polo Bar, Montauk’s Ralph Lauren has opened another restaurant—Ralph’s Coffee & Bar, a casual café located in the Polo Ralph Lauren flagship store in London. Shoppers and diners can enjoy salads, club sandwiches, cheesecake—and breakfast all day.

Martha Stewart, East Hampton’s favorite domestic diva, has teamed up with Marley Spoon and Amazon to bring cooking kits to the masses. Each Martha & Marley Spoon “Cooking Redesigned” kit contains a Stewart-crafted recipe and pre-portioned ingredients to make a gourmet meal for two. Previous dishes have included tortellini minestrone and beef and root vegetable stew. The service is currently available to residents of New York, San Francisco, Dallas and Philadelphia.

In other Martha Stewart news, her A New Way to Bake cookbook hit stores tomorrow, March 28. The book has 130 “foolproof” recipes that show how certain newly accessible ingredients can transform traditional cookies, pies, cakes, breads and more.

After 20 years of serving some of the Hamptons finest cuisine, veteran restaurateur Kirk Basnight, owner of red|bar brasserie and little|red, has announced the launch of red catering. Heading up the menu design and execution will be red|bar brasserie’s executive chef Todd Jacobs.

The North Fork’s Salt of the Earth Seed Company’s online catalog has tripled in size! And they opened online ordering for spring vegetable plants last week.

According to The Southampton Press, Sagaponack Farm Distillery owner Dean Foster is seeking to open a tasting room where visitors could learn how he makes the local vodka. Foster wants to put the tasting room on the first floor of his Sagg Road distillery, but the Southampton Town Planning Board says the community has concerns about event in the residential neighborhood. A public hearing on this expansion is scheduled for the Thursday, March 23 Southampton Town Planning Board meeting at 6 p.m. in Southampton Town Hall.

North Fork Brewing founder Peter Barraud says the company expects to open their long-awaited tasting room this spring. Lessing’s Hospitality Group has purchased, and is in the process of remodeling, the Vineyards Caterers site in Aquebogue (right next to Paumanok Vineyards).