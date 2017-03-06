East Hampton Historical Society Finds Replacement for Richard Barons

by Scoop Team

The East Hampton Historical Society has announced that Jill Malusky will replace longtime director Richard Barons as its Executive Director starting Tuesday, March 21. Malusky, who is currently Director of Visitor Engagement at the Shaker Village of Pleasant Hill in Harrodsburg, Kentucky. Barons, her predecessor who announced over a year ago that he would be retiring in 2017, will continue to lend his expertise and insight in the role of curator during the transition.

“We are so excited to have Jill joining the staff,” Barons said of Malusky. “She brings such enthusiasm and a new perspective on promoting all of the educational possibilities for our diverse assortment of properties. Her expertise in collections and preservation is impressive and we all look forward to a great future for our past.”

Of her new position, Malusky said, “I am honored that the East Hampton Historical Society has bestowed this role on me, to care for the community’s irreplaceable heritage. Growing up on a historical farm in rural Ohio, and having managed a medieval hall in England and a Shaker village in Kentucky’s bluegrass region, I have a deep appreciation and intrinsic understanding of the importance of these things and how to preserve them for future generations.” She added, “I am looking forward to discovering untold stories in the historical records, objects, and buildings to share with the community, to help them connect with hidden aspects of their heritage and draw in new audiences.”

Barons has been Executive Director of the East Hampton Historical Society for the last 11 years. Hollis Forbes, the board president, expressed the board’s gratitude for his service. “We can’t thank Richard enough for his 11 years of commitment and work helping make the East Hampton Historical Society the jewel of the village,” Forbes said, adding, “He will be missed, but we look forward to Jill joining us and the community. Exciting times are ahead of us.”

To learn more about the East Hampton Historical Society and their programs, visit easthamptonhistory.org.