Enjoy Ripple Surfing at Dirtbag Beach in Montauk

by Dan Rattiner

Since the beach sand has been blown off the sandbags put in by the Army Corps of Engineers on the ocean in downtown Montauk exposing the sandbags to the elements, the locals have decided to make lemonade out of lemons.

This summer, a big new sport in Montauk will be “ripple surfing.” Grab your board, run down to the beach, and when the waves come in and slosh up the sand and into the sandbags—wherever sandbags are exposed—throw your board down and rumble surf along, parallel to the waterline.

It’s cool! It’s now! It’s the thing to do! Prizes will be awarded.

