Get Dan’s Best of the Best Hamptons Accountants to Do Your Taxes

If you’re anything like DansPapers.com’s editors, by April 1 you’re only just getting around to doing your 2016 tax return. Lucky for us—and probably you—Dan’s Best of the Best voters elected their favorite accountants in the Hamptons to get the job done, but Tax Day falls on April 18, so now would be the time to stop procrastinating and make that call.
Choose from our 2016 winners list and let out a sigh of relief. They’ve got you covered.
Platinum
TaxHampton
30 W Main Street, Suite 216, Riverhead
631-909-1569, taxhampton.com
Gold
Michael Mirras
360 Montauk Highway, Wainscott
631-725-7798
Silver
Joel E. Huebner, CPA
20 West Montauk Highway Hampton Bays
631-728-1652
Bronze
Myra V. Rosen MBA CPA CFE
13 Henrys Hollow Court, East Quogue
631-728-3626
