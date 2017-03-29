Get Dan’s Best of the Best Hamptons Accountants to Do Your Taxes

by Dan's BOTB

If you’re anything like DansPapers.com’s editors, by April 1 you’re only just getting around to doing your 2016 tax return. Lucky for us—and probably you—Dan’s Best of the Best voters elected their favorite accountants in the Hamptons to get the job done, but Tax Day falls on April 18, so now would be the time to stop procrastinating and make that call.

Choose from our 2016 winners list and let out a sigh of relief. They’ve got you covered.

Platinum

TaxHampton

30 W Main Street, Suite 216, Riverhead

631-909-1569, taxhampton.com



Gold

Michael Mirras

360 Montauk Highway, Wainscott

631-725-7798

Silver

Joel E. Huebner, CPA

20 West Montauk Highway Hampton Bays

631-728-1652

Bronze

Myra V. Rosen MBA CPA CFE

13 Henrys Hollow Court, East Quogue

631-728-3626

Find more of the East End’s best businesses and personalities in the Hamptons and North Fork at DansBOTB.com!