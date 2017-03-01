Hamptons Celebrity Small Screen Roundup: Billy Joel, Jimmy Fallon & More

by SOTH Team

Hamptonites are everywhere, including your television screen! Here’s what some of your favorite East Enders have been up to on TV lately…

Water Mill resident Kelly Ripa hit Hollywood this week to host a morning-after Academy Awards show on Monday. The Live with Kelly host was joined by Ryan Seacrest and DJ Khaled.

Neil Patrick Harris (who reportedly just purchased a house in East Hampton) visited Sagaponack’s Jimmy Fallon on The Tonight Show last Wednesday. Among other topics, the actor discussed his love of magic and In & Of Itself, an off-Broadway show he’s producing. In & Of Itself, starring illusionist Derek DelGaudio, explores identity and magic. It opens April 12 at the Daryl Roth Theatre in New York. Fallon recently donated $100,000 to Saugerties High School in upstate New York. The Tonight Show host is a 1992 graduate of the school, whose arts program will benefit from the gift.

Billy Joel announced last week that he’s extending his Madison Square Garden residency with a concert on July 5. This will be the 43rd show of his residency, and his 89th performance at New York’s famed sports and entertainment venue. “Piano Man”fans got to go behind the scenes of the successful partnership with Billy Joel: a New York State of Mind, a new documentary that aired last Saturday on NBC.