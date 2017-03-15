Hamptons Epicure Recipe: Easy Pan Sauce Chicken

by Stacy Dermont

Who wants to cook on a weeknight? I do, but who has the time? We all do, really. You can get this easy chicken dish cooking away and then enjoy a glass of white wine while someone special sets the table, lights the candles and massages your feet.

If you like this dish so much that you want to make it again and again, try these other herbs (one at a time) in place of the basil: marjoram, rosemary, sage, oregano and thyme.

I suggest using a local wine and vermouth because we happily can. Wölffer Estate Vineyard’s White Table Wine’s subtle elegance both compliments and assumes the character of the other flavors in this dish. Channing Daughters Winery now offers six distinctive vermouths—the spring VerVino is the best fit for this light dish.

Regular readers will be shocked that I’ve created a savory dish that contains no black pepper—it’s the rare one that just doesn’t need any—you’ll see.

Easy Pan Sauce Chicken

Yield: serves 2, with leftovers

2 lbs. organic chicken thighs (about 6)

2 medium shallots, chopped

1/3 cup chicken stock

1/3 cup dry white wine like

Wölffer’s White Table Wine 2015

1 tablespoon dry vermouth such as

Channing Daughter’s VerVino

1/4 cup yogurt or sour cream

1/2 teaspoon dried basil

kosher salt

Preheat oven to 400°.

In a 12” skillet, heat olive oil on medium. Place chicken thighs skin side down in hot oil. Sprinkle chicken with 1/4 teaspoon kosher salt. Cook until the skin is nicely browned, about 6 to 8 minutes; transfer to a baking pan, skin side up.

Bake until cooked through, about 30 minutes.

While chicken is baking, add shallots to skillet and cook for about 2 minutes, stirring as needed. Add stock, wine, vermouth, basil and 1/4 teaspoon salt and stir to combine.

Scrape skillet with wooden spoon or spatula to deglaze.

Stir mixture and then turn burner down to lowest setting, allowing it to simmer until chicken is done baking.

Plate chicken over a cooked grain such as wheat berries or farro.

Just before serving, turn off burner and whisk yogurt into sauce.

Pour wine sauce over chicken, garnish with fresh herbs and enjoy.

This recipe can be made gluten-free, by serving it over a gluten-free grain such as rice.

Leftover chicken can be chopped and combined with mayonnaise and sliced olives for a delish salad.

Read more Hamptons Epicure!