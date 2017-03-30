Hamptons Kids’ Events, 3/31–4/6: Audition Workshop, Sports & More

Learn how to audition for musical theater, develop your athletic skills and more! Find something fun to do with your kids in the Hamptons this week.
FRIDAY, MARCH 31
PLAY-DOH TIME AT JOHN JERMAIN LIBRARY
3:30 p.m. John Jermain Library, 201 Main Street, Sag Harbor. 631-725-0049 johnjermain.org
SOUTHAMPTON YOUTH BUREAU ANNUAL JOB FAIR
4:30 p.m. For ages 14–21. Southampton Town Hall, 116 Hampton Road, Southampton. 631-702-2421 southamptontownny.gov/youthbureau
SATURDAY, APRIL 1
SPORTS SKILLS & DRILLS DEVELOPMENT AT YMCA EAST HAMPTON RECENTER
8:30 a.m. Each child gets professional instruction to learn, lead and succeed. Fair play, positive competition and family involvement is encouraged. YMCA East Hampton RECenter, 2 Gingerbread Lane, East Hampton. 631-329-6884 ymcali.org
WHO LIVES UNDER A ROCK? AT SOFO
10:30 a.m. Look for and learn about earthworms, pill bugs, millipedes and more. South Fork Natural History Museum, 377 Bridgehampton-Sag Harbor Turnpike, Bridgehampton. 631-537-9735 sofo.org
SUNDAY, APRIL 2
LEGO CLUB AT CMEE
10 a.m. Fun with Lego bricks. Children’s Museum of the East End, 376 Bridgehampton-Sag Harbor Turnpike, Bridgehampton. 631-537-8250 cmee.org
MONDAY, APRIL 3
YOUTH COURT AT SOUTHAMPTON TOWN JUSTICE COURT
6 p.m. Kids learn how the court system works. Southampton Town Justice Court, 32 Jackson Avenue, Hampton Bays. 631-702-2425 southamptontownny.gov/youthbureau
TUESDAY, APRIL 4
LEGO CLUB AT JOHN JERMAIN LIBRARY
3:30 p.m. Kids can enjoy Lego building. John Jermain Library, 201 Main Street, Sag Harbor. 631-725-0049 johnjermain.org
HOW TO PREPARE FOR AN AUDITION AT GUILD HALL
6 p.m. For ages 13–18. Learn how to audition for musical theater. Guild Hall, 158 Main Street, East Hampton. 631-324-0806 guildhall.org
WEDNESDAY, APRIL 5
BARBIE BONANZA AT JOHN JERMAIN LIBRARY
3:30 p.m. Girls and boys can enjoy playing with Barbie. John Jermain Library, 201 Main Street, Sag Harbor. 631-725-0049 johnjermain.org
THURSDAY, APRIL 6
STORYTIME AT THE QUOGUE LIBRARY
11–11:45 a.m. Storytime with books, songs and a craft at the end! Registration required. Quogue Library, 90 Quogue Street, Quogue. 631-653-4884 quoguelibrary.org
ACT TWO TEEN COMMUNITY THEATER
6 p.m. Teens grades 8–12. Classes in performing and theater writing. Hampton Bays Community Center, 25 Ponquogue Avenue, Hampton Bays. 631-702-2421 southamptontownny.gov
ONGOING
15TH ANNUAL BATTLE OF THE BANDS REGISTRATION
Through 4/30. Bands must consist of at least three performing musicians. Southampton Youth Bureau, 116 Hampton Road, Southampton. 631-702-2425 southamptontownny.gov/youthbureau