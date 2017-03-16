Hamptons Kids’ Events, March 17–23: Hamptons Got Talent & More

by Calendar Team

Happy St. Patrick’s Day! Here’s a rundown of some great kids’ events in the Hamptons in the coming week.

FRIDAY, MARCH 17

THE 4TH ANNUAL HAMPTONS GOT TALENT COMPETITION

7 p.m. Kids will showcase their talents and compete for prizes. Hampton Bays High School, 88 Argonne Road East, Hampton Bays. 631-702-2425 southamptontownny.gov/youthbureau

SATURDAY, MARCH 18

THE 5TH ANNUAL EGG DROP CHALLENGE AT CMEE

9:45 a.m. Kids will learn how to keep their eggs from breaking after dropping them off the museum’s pirate ship. Children’s Museum of the East End, 376 Bridgehampton-Sag Harbor Turnpike, Bridgehampton. 631-537-8250 cmee.org

HIGH SCHOOL PORTFOLIO REVIEW WORKSHOP AT GUILD HALL

2 p.m. High school art students can learn about preparing their portfolios for college. Guild Hall, 158 Main Street, East Hampton. 631-324-0806 guildhall.org

SUNDAY, MARCH 19

LEGO CLUB AT CMEE

10 a.m. Fun with Lego bricks. Children’s Museum of the East End, 376 Bridgehampton-Sag Harbor Turnpike, Bridgehampton. 631-537-8250 cmee.org

BEE HOTEL WORKSHOP AT SOUTHAMPTON ARTS CENTER

2 p.m. Make “hotels” for native bees. Southampton Arts Center, 25 Jobs Lane, Southampton. 631-907-9040 perfectearthproject.org

MONDAY, MARCH 20

YOUTH COURT AT SOUTHAMPTON TOWN JUSTICE COURT

6 p.m. Kids learn how the court system works. Southampton Town Justice Court, 32 Jackson Avenue, Hampton Bays. 631-702-2425 southamptontownny.gov/youthbureau

TUESDAY, MARCH 21

LEGO CLUB AT JOHN JERMAIN LIBRARY

3:30 p.m. Kids can enjoy Lego building. John Jermain Library, 201 Main Street, Sag Harbor. 631-725-0049 johnjermain.org

WEDNESDAY, MARCH 22

BARBIE BONANZA AT JOHN JERMAIN LIBRARY

3:30 p.m. Girls and boys can enjoy playing with Barbie. John Jermain Library, 201 Main Street, Sag Harbor. 631-725-0049 johnjermain.org

THURSDAY, MARCH 23

STORYTIME AT THE QUOGUE LIBRARY

11–11:45 a.m. Storytime with books, songs and a craft at the end! Registration required. Quogue Library, 90 Quogue Street, Quogue. 631-653-4884 quoguelibrary.org

ACT TWO TEEN COMMUNITY THEATER

6 p.m. Teens grades 8–12. Classes in performing and theater writing. Hampton Bays Community Center, 25 Ponquogue Avenue, Hampton Bays. 631-702-2421 southamptontownny.gov

ONGOING

SOUTHAMPTON LITTLE LEAGUE SPRING REGISTRATION

Through 4/1. Boys and girls ages 5–12. Register before 3/1 to get the early bird discount. Southampton Little League, PO Box 335, Water Mill. southamptonlittleleague.com

15TH ANNUAL BATTLE OF THE BANDS REGISTRATION

Through 4/30. Bands must consist of at least three performing musicians. Southampton Youth Bureau, 116 Hampton Road, Southampton. 631-702-2425 southamptontownny.gov/youthbureau