Hamptons Kids’ Events, March 2–8: Dr. Seuss, Lego, Barbie, Nighttime Creatures and More

Celebrate Dr. Seuss’s birthday, join the Bambini Ball, learn astronomy, meet creatures of the night, play with Lego and Barbie, and more—there are plenty of fun Hamptons events for your kids this weekend and beyond, March 2–8!

THURSDAY, MARCH 2

HAPPY BIRTHDAY DR. SEUSS: READ ACROSS AMERICA

9 a.m. Read a book at the library and win a prize. Take a photo with a Dr. Seuss character. Riverhead Free Library, 330 Court Street, Riverhead. 631-727-3228 riverheadlibrary.org

STORYTIME AT THE QUOGUE LIBRARY

11–11:45 a.m. With a craft at the end! Registration required. 90 Quogue Street, Quogue. 631-653-4884 quoguelibrary.org

ACT TWO TEEN COMMUNITY THEATER

6 p.m. Teens grades 8–12. Classes in performing and theater writing. Hampton Bays Community Center, 25 Ponquogue Avenue, Hampton Bays. 631-702-2421 southamptontownny.gov

FRIDAY, MARCH 3

TEEN ART SHOW/RECEPTION AT RIVERHEAD LIBRARY

5 p.m. See the artwork of local teens from the surrounding schools. On display through March. 330 Court Street, Riverhead. 631-727-3228 riverheadlibrary.org

PIZZA & PAJAMA NIGHT AT CMEE

6 p.m. Enjoy pizza and a read-aloud of B.G. Hennessy’s The Dinosaur Who Lived In My Backyard. Children’s Museum of the East End, 376 Bridgehampton-Sag Harbor Turnpike, Bridgehampton. 631-537-8250 cmee.org

OPEN MIC NIGHT AT HAMPTON COFFEE

7 p.m. Showcase your talents by performing live. Hampton Coffee Company, 749 County Road 39, Southampton. 631-702-2425 southamptontownny.gov/youthbureau

SATURDAY, MARCH 4

CREATURES OF THE NIGHT AT QUOGUE REFUGE

10 a.m. Meet a variety of nocturnal animals. Quogue Wildlife Refuge, 3 Old Country Road, Quogue. 631-653-4771 quoguewildliferefuge.org

STUDENT ARTS FESTIVAL PART II, GRADES 9–12

2 p.m. Opening reception. Guild Hall, 158 Main Street, East Hampton. 631-324-0806 guildhall.org

“MADNESS” AT YMCA EAST HAMPTON RECENTER

4 p.m. Age-appropriate crafts and activities. YMCA East Hampton RECenter, 2 Gingerbread Lane, East Hampton. 631-329-6884 ymcali.org

ASTRONOMY LECTURE: “TURN LEFT AT ORION”

7 p.m. Guy Consolmagno and Dan Davis talk about their book, Turn Left at Orion. Ross School, 9 Goodfriend Drive, East Hampton. montaukobservatory.com

LOCK IN AT YMCA EAST HAMPTON RECENTER

7 p.m. First-ever slumber party, grades 5–9. YMCA East Hampton RECenter, 2 Gingerbread Lane, East Hampton. 631-329-6884 ymcali.org

SUNDAY, MARCH 5

LEGO CLUB AT CMEE

10 a.m. Fun with Lego bricks. Children’s Museum of the East End, 376 Bridgehampton-Sag Harbor Turnpike, Bridgehampton. 631-537-8250 cmee.org

BAMBINI BALL AT GOAT ON A BOAT @ BAY STREET

3 p.m. Dress in your festive best and join Goat on a Boat for an afternoon of puppet making, penny social/raffle, snacks, games, dancing, puppet shows and more. Bay Street Theater, 1 Bay Street, Sag Harbor. goatonaboat.org

MONDAY, MARCH 6

YOUTH COURT AT SOUTHAMPTON TOWN JUSTICE

6 p.m. Kids learn how the court system works. Southampton Town Justice Court, 32 Jackson Avenue, Hampton Bays. 631-702-2425 southamptontownny.gov/youthbureau

TUESDAY, MARCH 7

LEGO CLUB AT JOHN JERMAIN LIBRARY

3:30 p.m. Kids can enjoy Lego building. John Jermain Library, 201 Main Street, Sag Harbor. 631-725-0049 johnjermain.org

WEDNESDAY, MARCH 8

BARBIE BONANZA AT JOHN JERMAIN LIBRARY

3:30 p.m. Girls and boys can enjoy playing with Barbie. John Jermain Library, 201 Main Street, Sag Harbor. 631-725-0049 johnjermain.org

