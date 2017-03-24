Hamptons Kids’ Events, March 24–30: CMEE’s Disco Party and More

by What To Do

From CMEE’s Family Disco Dance Party to fun with Barbie and Lego, there’s always something fun to do with your kids in the Hamptons. Find more great stuff to do at events.danspapers.com!

FRIDAY, MARCH 24

PLAY-DOH TIME AT JOHN JERMAIN LIBRARY

3:30 p.m. John Jermain Library, 201 Main Street, Sag Harbor. 631-725-0049 johnjermain.org

FAMILY DISCO DANCE PARTY AT CMEE

5:30 p.m. Everyone’s invited to strut their stuff under the disco ball. Pizza will be served. Children’s Museum of the East End, 376 Bridgehampton-Sag Harbor Turnpike, Bridgehampton. 631-537-8250 cmee.org

SATURDAY, MARCH 25

SPRING BOOK SWAP AT CMEE

10 a.m. Bring a book, take a book. Children’s Museum of the East End, 376 Bridgehampton-Sag Harbor Turnpike, Bridgehampton. 631-537-8250 cmee.org

CREATE: A MAKER FAIR AT PECONIC COMMUNITY SCHOOL

10 a.m. All-ages gathering of tech enthusiasts, students, scientists and educators for a one-day festival of workshops and demos by local “makers.” Peconic Community School, 269 Main Road, Aquebogue. 631-779-2934 peconiccommunityschool.org

SATURDAY NIGHT MADNESS AT YMCA EAST HAMPTON

4 p.m. Age-appropriate games, crafts and activities supervised by YMCA Staff. YMCA East Hampton, 2 Gingerbread Lane, East Hampton. 631-329-6884 ymcali.org

SUNDAY, MARCH 26

LEGO CLUB AT CMEE

10 a.m. Fun with Lego bricks. Children’s Museum of the East End, 376 Bridgehampton-Sag Harbor Turnpike, Bridgehampton. 631-537-8250 cmee.org

CAN YOU BUILD A NEST? AT JOHN JERMAIN LIBRARY

2:30 p.m. Learn how to make a nest out of clay, grass and twigs. John Jermain Library, 201 Main Street, Sag Harbor. 631-725-0049 johnjermain.org

14TH STUDENT FILM CONTEST SCREENING AND AWARDS CEREMONY AT GUILD HALL

5 p.m. Featuring original videos created by East End students. Guild Hall, 158 Main Street, East Hampton. 631-324-0806 guildhall.org

MONDAY, MARCH 27

YOUTH COURT AT SOUTHAMPTON TOWN JUSTICE COURT

6 p.m. Kids learn how the court system works. Southampton Town Justice Court, 32 Jackson Avenue, Hampton Bays. 631-702-2425 southamptontownny.gov/youthbureau

TUESDAY, MARCH 28

LEGO CLUB AT JOHN JERMAIN LIBRARY

3:30 p.m. Kids can enjoy Lego building. John Jermain Library, 201 Main Street, Sag Harbor. 631-725-0049 johnjermain.org

WEDNESDAY, MARCH 29

BARBIE BONANZA AT JOHN JERMAIN LIBRARY

3:30 p.m. Girls and boys can enjoy playing with Barbie. John Jermain Library, 201 Main Street, Sag Harbor. 631-725-0049 johnjermain.org

THURSDAY, MARCH 30

STORYTIME AT THE QUOGUE LIBRARY

11–11:45 a.m. Storytime with books, songs and a craft at the end! Registration required. Quogue Library, 90 Quogue Street, Quogue. 631-653-4884 quoguelibrary.org

ACT TWO TEEN COMMUNITY THEATER

6 p.m. Teens grades 8–12. Classes in performing and theater writing. Hampton Bays Community Center, 25 Ponquogue Avenue, Hampton Bays. 631-702-2421 southamptontownny.gov

ONGOING

SOUTHAMPTON LITTLE LEAGUE SPRING REGISTRATION

Through 4/1. Boys and girls ages 5–12. Register before 3/1 to get the early bird discount. Southampton Little League, PO Box 335, Water Mill. southamptonlittleleague.com

15TH ANNUAL BATTLE OF THE BANDS REGISTRATION

Through 4/30. Bands must consist of at least three performing musicians. Southampton Youth Bureau, 116 Hampton Road, Southampton. 631-702-2425 southamptontownny.gov/youthbureau