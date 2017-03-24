Hamptons Kids’ Events, March 24–30: CMEE’s Disco Party and More

From CMEE’s Family Disco Dance Party to fun with Barbie and Lego, there’s always something fun to do with your kids in the Hamptons. Find more great stuff to do at events.danspapers.com!
FRIDAY, MARCH 24
PLAY-DOH TIME AT JOHN JERMAIN LIBRARY
3:30 p.m. John Jermain Library, 201 Main Street, Sag Harbor. 631-725-0049 johnjermain.org
FAMILY DISCO DANCE PARTY AT CMEE
5:30 p.m. Everyone’s invited to strut their stuff under the disco ball. Pizza will be served. Children’s Museum of the East End, 376 Bridgehampton-Sag Harbor Turnpike, Bridgehampton. 631-537-8250 cmee.org
SATURDAY, MARCH 25
SPRING BOOK SWAP AT CMEE
10 a.m. Bring a book, take a book. Children’s Museum of the East End, 376 Bridgehampton-Sag Harbor Turnpike, Bridgehampton. 631-537-8250 cmee.org
CREATE: A MAKER FAIR AT PECONIC COMMUNITY SCHOOL
10 a.m. All-ages gathering of tech enthusiasts, students, scientists and educators for a one-day festival of workshops and demos by local “makers.” Peconic Community School, 269 Main Road, Aquebogue. 631-779-2934 peconiccommunityschool.org
SATURDAY NIGHT MADNESS AT YMCA EAST HAMPTON
4 p.m. Age-appropriate games, crafts and activities supervised by YMCA Staff. YMCA East Hampton, 2 Gingerbread Lane, East Hampton. 631-329-6884 ymcali.org
SUNDAY, MARCH 26
LEGO CLUB AT CMEE
10 a.m. Fun with Lego bricks. Children’s Museum of the East End, 376 Bridgehampton-Sag Harbor Turnpike, Bridgehampton. 631-537-8250 cmee.org
CAN YOU BUILD A NEST? AT JOHN JERMAIN LIBRARY
2:30 p.m. Learn how to make a nest out of clay, grass and twigs. John Jermain Library, 201 Main Street, Sag Harbor. 631-725-0049 johnjermain.org
14TH STUDENT FILM CONTEST SCREENING AND AWARDS CEREMONY AT GUILD HALL
5 p.m. Featuring original videos created by East End students. Guild Hall, 158 Main Street, East Hampton. 631-324-0806 guildhall.org
MONDAY, MARCH 27
YOUTH COURT AT SOUTHAMPTON TOWN JUSTICE COURT
6 p.m. Kids learn how the court system works. Southampton Town Justice Court, 32 Jackson Avenue, Hampton Bays. 631-702-2425 southamptontownny.gov/youthbureau
TUESDAY, MARCH 28
LEGO CLUB AT JOHN JERMAIN LIBRARY
3:30 p.m. Kids can enjoy Lego building. John Jermain Library, 201 Main Street, Sag Harbor. 631-725-0049 johnjermain.org
WEDNESDAY, MARCH 29
BARBIE BONANZA AT JOHN JERMAIN LIBRARY
3:30 p.m. Girls and boys can enjoy playing with Barbie. John Jermain Library, 201 Main Street, Sag Harbor. 631-725-0049 johnjermain.org
THURSDAY, MARCH 30
STORYTIME AT THE QUOGUE LIBRARY
11–11:45 a.m. Storytime with books, songs and a craft at the end! Registration required. Quogue Library, 90 Quogue Street, Quogue. 631-653-4884 quoguelibrary.org
ACT TWO TEEN COMMUNITY THEATER
6 p.m. Teens grades 8–12. Classes in performing and theater writing. Hampton Bays Community Center, 25 Ponquogue Avenue, Hampton Bays. 631-702-2421 southamptontownny.gov
ONGOING
SOUTHAMPTON LITTLE LEAGUE SPRING REGISTRATION
Through 4/1. Boys and girls ages 5–12. Register before 3/1 to get the early bird discount. Southampton Little League, PO Box 335, Water Mill. southamptonlittleleague.com
15TH ANNUAL BATTLE OF THE BANDS REGISTRATION
Through 4/30. Bands must consist of at least three performing musicians. Southampton Youth Bureau, 116 Hampton Road, Southampton. 631-702-2425 southamptontownny.gov/youthbureau