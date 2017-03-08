Hamptons Kids’ Events, March 9–16: Dr. Seuss, Leprechauns and More

by Calendar Team

Find something fun and/or educational to do with your kids in the Hamptons this weekend, from celebrating Dr. Seuss to a treasure hunt for a pot of gold, crafts and more!

THURSDAY, MARCH 9

STORYTIME AT THE QUOGUE LIBRARY

11–11:45 a.m. Storytime with books, songs and a craft at the end! Registration required. Quogue Library, 90 Quogue Street, Quogue. 631-653-4884 quoguelibrary.org

ACT TWO TEEN COMMUNITY THEATER

6 p.m. Teens grades 8–12. Classes in performing and theater writing. Hampton Bays Community Center, 25 Ponquogue Avenue, Hampton Bays. 631-702-2421 southamptontownny.gov

FRIDAY, MARCH 10

PLAY-DOH TIME AT JOHN JERMAIN LIBRARY

3:30 p.m. John Jermain Library, 201 Main Street, Sag Harbor. 631-725-0049 johnjermain.org

FAMILY BINGO NIGHT AT RIVERHEAD FREE LIBRARY

7 p.m. All ages. Riverhead Free Library, 330 Court Street, Riverhead. 631-727-3228 riverheadlibrary.org

SATURDAY, MARCH 11

HAPPY BIRTHDAY, DR. SEUSS! AT CMEE

10 a.m. Craft a Cat in the Hat-inspired hat, read stories and more. Children’s Museum of the East End, 376 Bridgehampton-Sag Harbor Turnpike, Bridgehampton. 631-537-8250 cmee.org

LEPRECHAUN TREASURE HUNT AT JOHN JERMAIN LIBRARY

11 a.m. Follow the clues around the library to the Pot of Gold. John Jermain Library, 201 Main Street, Sag Harbor. 631-725-0049 johnjermain.org

CRAFTERNOON AT SOUTHAMPTON ARTS CENTER

11:30 a.m. Fun with crafts with Macaroni Kid. Southampton Arts Center, 25 Jobs Lane, Southampton. 631-283-0967 southamptonartscenter.org

SUNDAY, MARCH 12

LEGO CLUB AT CMEE

10 a.m. Fun with Lego bricks. Children’s Museum of the East End, 376 Bridgehampton-Sag Harbor Turnpike, Bridgehampton. 631-537-8250 cmee.org

MONDAY, MARCH 13

YOUTH COURT AT SOUTHAMPTON TOWN JUSTICE COURT

6 p.m. Kids learn how the court system works. Southampton Town Justice Court, 32 Jackson Avenue, Hampton Bays. 631-702-2425 southamptontownny.gov/youthbureau

TUESDAY, MARCH 14

LEGO CLUB AT JOHN JERMAIN LIBRARY

3:30 p.m. Kids can enjoy Lego building. John Jermain Library, 201 Main Street, Sag Harbor. 631-725-0049 johnjermain.org

WEDNESDAY, MARCH 15

BARBIE BONANZA AT JOHN JERMAIN LIBRARY

3:30 p.m. Girls and boys can enjoy playing with Barbie. John Jermain Library, 201 Main Street, Sag Harbor. 631-725-0049 johnjermain.org

THURSDAY, MARCH 16

STORYTIME AT THE QUOGUE LIBRARY

11–11:45 a.m. Storytime with books, songs and a craft at the end! Registration required. Quogue Library, 90 Quogue Street, Quogue. 631-653-4884 quoguelibrary.org

ACT TWO TEEN COMMUNITY THEATER

6 p.m. Teens grades 8–12. Classes in performing and theater writing. Hampton Bays Community Center, 25 Ponquogue Avenue, Hampton Bays. 631-702-2421 southamptontownny.gov

ONGOING

SOUTHAMPTON LITTLE LEAGUE SPRING REGISTRATION

Through 4/1. Boys and girls ages 5–12. Register before 3/1 to get the early bird discount. Southampton Little League, PO Box 335, Water Mill. southamptonlittleleague.com

15TH ANNUAL BATTLE OF THE BANDS REGISTRATION

Through 4/30. Bands must consist of at least three performing musicians. Southampton Youth Bureau, 116 Hampton Road, Southampton. 631-702-2425 southamptontownny.gov/youthbureau