Hamptons Kids’ Events, March 9–16: Dr. Seuss, Leprechauns and More

Find something fun and/or educational to do with your kids in the Hamptons this weekend, from celebrating Dr. Seuss to a treasure hunt for a pot of gold, crafts and more!
THURSDAY, MARCH 9
STORYTIME AT THE QUOGUE LIBRARY
11–11:45 a.m. Storytime with books, songs and a craft at the end! Registration required. Quogue Library, 90 Quogue Street, Quogue. 631-653-4884 quoguelibrary.org
ACT TWO TEEN COMMUNITY THEATER
6 p.m. Teens grades 8–12. Classes in performing and theater writing. Hampton Bays Community Center, 25 Ponquogue Avenue, Hampton Bays. 631-702-2421 southamptontownny.gov
FRIDAY, MARCH 10
PLAY-DOH TIME AT JOHN JERMAIN LIBRARY
3:30 p.m. John Jermain Library, 201 Main Street, Sag Harbor. 631-725-0049 johnjermain.org
FAMILY BINGO NIGHT AT RIVERHEAD FREE LIBRARY
7 p.m. All ages. Riverhead Free Library, 330 Court Street, Riverhead. 631-727-3228 riverheadlibrary.org
SATURDAY, MARCH 11
HAPPY BIRTHDAY, DR. SEUSS! AT CMEE
10 a.m. Craft a Cat in the Hat-inspired hat, read stories and more. Children’s Museum of the East End, 376 Bridgehampton-Sag Harbor Turnpike, Bridgehampton. 631-537-8250 cmee.org
LEPRECHAUN TREASURE HUNT AT JOHN JERMAIN LIBRARY
11 a.m. Follow the clues around the library to the Pot of Gold. John Jermain Library, 201 Main Street, Sag Harbor. 631-725-0049 johnjermain.org
CRAFTERNOON AT SOUTHAMPTON ARTS CENTER
11:30 a.m. Fun with crafts with Macaroni Kid. Southampton Arts Center, 25 Jobs Lane, Southampton. 631-283-0967 southamptonartscenter.org
SUNDAY, MARCH 12
LEGO CLUB AT CMEE
10 a.m. Fun with Lego bricks. Children’s Museum of the East End, 376 Bridgehampton-Sag Harbor Turnpike, Bridgehampton. 631-537-8250 cmee.org
MONDAY, MARCH 13
YOUTH COURT AT SOUTHAMPTON TOWN JUSTICE COURT
6 p.m. Kids learn how the court system works. Southampton Town Justice Court, 32 Jackson Avenue, Hampton Bays. 631-702-2425 southamptontownny.gov/youthbureau
TUESDAY, MARCH 14
LEGO CLUB AT JOHN JERMAIN LIBRARY
3:30 p.m. Kids can enjoy Lego building. John Jermain Library, 201 Main Street, Sag Harbor. 631-725-0049 johnjermain.org
WEDNESDAY, MARCH 15
BARBIE BONANZA AT JOHN JERMAIN LIBRARY
3:30 p.m. Girls and boys can enjoy playing with Barbie. John Jermain Library, 201 Main Street, Sag Harbor. 631-725-0049 johnjermain.org
THURSDAY, MARCH 16
STORYTIME AT THE QUOGUE LIBRARY
11–11:45 a.m. Storytime with books, songs and a craft at the end! Registration required. Quogue Library, 90 Quogue Street, Quogue. 631-653-4884 quoguelibrary.org
ACT TWO TEEN COMMUNITY THEATER
6 p.m. Teens grades 8–12. Classes in performing and theater writing. Hampton Bays Community Center, 25 Ponquogue Avenue, Hampton Bays. 631-702-2421 southamptontownny.gov
ONGOING
SOUTHAMPTON LITTLE LEAGUE SPRING REGISTRATION
Through 4/1. Boys and girls ages 5–12. Register before 3/1 to get the early bird discount. Southampton Little League, PO Box 335, Water Mill. southamptonlittleleague.com
15TH ANNUAL BATTLE OF THE BANDS REGISTRATION
Through 4/30. Bands must consist of at least three performing musicians. Southampton Youth Bureau, 116 Hampton Road, Southampton. 631-702-2425 southamptontownny.gov/youthbureau