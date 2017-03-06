Hamptons Recipe Box: Oreo & Peanut Butter Brownie Cupcakes

by Genevieve Horsburgh

In Hamptons Recipe Box, we’ll be sharing recipes from for our foodie readers to enjoy. You’ll find great ideas from professional chefs, longtime family traditions and more. Today’s recipe comes from Dan’s Papers’ Art & Production Manager Genevieve Horsburgh.

It’s National Oreo Cookie Day! Celebrate with this delectable confection.

Ingredients:

1 box store bought brownie mix

1 16 oz jar of creamy peanut butter

2 packages of Oreo cookies (78 cookies)

Equipment needed:

Cupcake pan

Cupcake liners

¼ cup measure

Preheat your oven to 350 degrees.

Make your brownie batter according to the directions on your box. Set aside.

Fill your cupcake pans with cupcake liners.

Take two Oreo cookies and smear (yes, that’s a technical term) a heaping tablespoon of peanut butter onto one cookie, and then place you second cookie on top – just like you are making a peanut butter sandwich, but with Oreos! Place the Oreo and peanut butter sandwich into your cupcake liners.

Once you’ve filled all your liners with the Oreo and peanut butter sandwiches, take ¼ cup of your brownie mixture, and pour on top of each Oreo cookie and peanut butter sandwich.

Bake in the oven for 18-22 minutes, until a toothpick inserted into the cupcake comes out clean.

Let cool on a rack for about 15 minutes before eating.

Yields about 38 Oreo and Peanut Butter Brownie Cupcakes.

*Variation – if you don’t want to use two cookies per cupcake, you can use one, simply smear your peanut butter on top of one cookie, and pour brownie batter over the top of that.

