Hamptons St. Patrick’s Day Parades 2017 Roundup

March 10, 2017 by Calendar Team

St. Patrick’s Day is on Friday, March 17, but the East End is celebrating all month long. Check out these St. Patrick’s parades in the Hamptons and on the North Fork.

Saturday, March 11

Am O’ Gansett Parade 2017
Noon. The self-proclaimed shortest parade in the world! Grand Marshal Joan Tulp. Runs from Mary’s Marvelous to Mobil Station. stephentalkhouse.com

Westhampton Beach St. Patrick’s Day Parade
Noon. This year’s theme: “Come Together.” Grand Marshal Jim Hulme. Starts on Mill Road and Oneck Lane. whbstpats.com

East End Emerald Society Cutchogue St. Patrick’s Day Parade
2 p.m. Grand Marshal James Wooten. Starts at traffic light at Cox Lane. eastendemeraldsociety.com

Sunday, March 12

Friends of St. Patrick Miller Place-Rocky Point St. Patrick’s Day Parade
1 p.m. Grand Marshal Joseph A. Cognitore. Starts at Route 25A and Harrison Avenue. friendsofstpatrick.org

Saturday, March 18

Hampton Bays Hibernians St. Patrick’s Day Parade
11 a.m. Starts at Hampton Bays Elementary School. facebook.com/hamptonbaysstpatricksparade

Sunday, March 19

Patchogue St. Patrick’s Day Parade
11:55 a.m. Grand Marshal Thomas Keegan Jr. Starts at Route 112 and East Main Street.

Saturday, March 25

Jamesport East End Emerald Society St. Patrick’s Day Parade
1 p.m. Grand Marshal James Wooten. Starts at North Railroad Avenue.

Sunday, March 26

Montauk Friends of Erin St. Patrick’s Day Parade
11:30 a.m. Grand Marshal Eddie Ecker Jr. Runs up Edgemere Road and turns onto Main Street. montaukfriendsoferin.org

