Hamptons Surf Report: Friday, March 17, 2017

by Lutha Leahy-Miller

The Lutha Report for Hamptons Surf

Ankle to shin high, teeny little micro-peelers.

Wind Forecast:

W winds 10-25 KT.

Water Temp: 40°–43°

Wear a hooded–6, or a hooded–5, 7mil boots, and some 5mil gloves or claws.

Montauk Point (Ocean) Tides:

LOW: 5:04 a.m. • HIGH: 11:13 a.m. • LOW: 4:59 p.m.

Next Chance For Surf:

N-NE-E wind flatness Saturday, E-NE flatness Sunday, N wind flatness Monday, W wind-slop on Tuesday…

Happy surfing!

Artist and surfer Lutha Leahy-Miller has more than 20 years of experience riding Hamptons waves. He was formerly rated No. 3 in the Eastern Surfing Association for New York State and all of the Northeastern United States. To see Lutha’s art or to book a surf lesson, visit lutha.net.