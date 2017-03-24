Hamptons Surf Report: Friday, March 24, 2017

The Lutha Report for Hamptons Surf
Flat this morning, maybe some piddly onshore wind-slop in the late afternoon…
Wind Forecast:
SW winds 10-20 KT gusts to 30 KT.
Water Temp: 40°–43°
Wear a hooded–6, or a hooded–5, 7mil boots, and some 5mil gloves or claws.
Montauk Point (Ocean) Tides:
HIGH: 5:32 a.m. • LOW: 11:41 a.m. • HIGH: 6:07 p.m.
Next Chance For Surf:
N wind flatness Saturday, E-NE mush Sunday–Monday, E wind-slop Tuesday…
Happy surfing!
Artist and surfer Lutha Leahy-Miller has more than 20 years of experience riding Hamptons waves. He was formerly rated No. 3 in the Eastern Surfing Association for New York State and all of the Northeastern United States. To see Lutha’s art or to book a surf lesson, visit lutha.net.