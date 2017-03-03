Hamptons Surf Report: Friday, March 3, 2017

by Lutha Leahy-Miller

The Lutha Report for Hamptons Surf

Knee to thigh high, glassy little longboard waves…

Wind Forecast:

NW winds 15-30 KT.

Water Temp: 41°–43°

Wear a hooded–6, or a hooded–5, 7mil boots, and some 5mil gloves or claws.

Montauk Point (Ocean) Tides:

LOW: 4:47 a.m. • HIGH: 11:03 a.m. • LOW: 4:50 p.m.

Next Chance For Surf:

NW flatness Saturday–Monday, onshore wind-slop Tuesday…

Happy surfing!

Artist and surfer Lutha Leahy-Miller has more than 20 years of experience riding Hamptons waves. He was formerly rated No. 3 in the Eastern Surfing Association for New York State and all of the Northeastern United States. To see Lutha’s art or to book a surf lesson, visit lutha.net.