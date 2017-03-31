Hamptons Surf Report: Friday, March 31, 2017

The Lutha Report for Hamptons Surf
AAnkle to shin to knee high, E mini-mush, with some thigh high burgers every so often at some of the E facing breaks, and ENE winds…
Wind Forecast:
ENE winds 20-30 KT.
Water Temp: 40°–42°
Wear a hooded–6, or a hooded–5, 7mil boots, and some 5mil gloves or claws.
Montauk Point (Ocean) Tides:
LOW: 4:41 a.m. • HIGH: 11:02 a.m. • HIGH: 4:41 p.m.
Next Chance For Surf:
E-NE winds, rain, snow, maybe some decent waves Saturday, N-NW winds with swell early a.m. Sunday, & waves Saturday, N wind flatness Monday, SE slop Tuesday…
Happy surfing!
Artist and surfer Lutha Leahy-Miller has more than 20 years of experience riding Hamptons waves. He was formerly rated No. 3 in the Eastern Surfing Association for New York State and all of the Northeastern United States. To see Lutha’s art or to book a surf lesson, visit lutha.net.