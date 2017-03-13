Hamptons Surf Report: Monday, March 13, 2017

Photo: Michele Morrone/123RF
March 13, 2017 by Lutha Leahy-Miller

The Lutha Report for Hamptons Surf
Flat…

Wind Forecast:
NW-S winds 5-15 KT.

Water Temp: 41°–44°
Wear a hooded–6, or a hooded–5, 7mil boots, and some 5mil gloves or claws.

Montauk Point (Ocean) Tides:
HIGH: 9:15 a.m. • LOW: 2:52 p.m. • HIGH: 9:38 p.m.

Next Chance For Surf:
Blown-out E winds and storm-surf Tuesday, blown-out SW storm-surf Wednesday, remnant swell with blustery W winds Thursday, NW flatness Friday…

Happy surfing!

Artist and surfer Lutha Leahy-Miller has more than 20 years of experience riding Hamptons waves. He was formerly rated No. 3 in the Eastern Surfing Association for New York State and all of the Northeastern United States. To see Lutha’s art or to book a surf lesson, visit lutha.net.

Related Articles

"Banking" by Lutha Leahy-MillerHamptons Surf Report: Monday, February 13, 2017 Surfer in motionHamptons Surf Report: Thursday, March 9, 2017 surfersHamptons Surf Report: Friday, March 10, 2017 Father and Son SurfHamptons Surf Report: Monday, August 8, 2016

BACK TO Surf Report

 
logo
You must be logged in to vote.
logo
Skip to toolbar