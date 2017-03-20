Hamptons Surf Report: Monday, March 20, 2017

by Lutha Leahy-Miller

The Lutha Report for Hamptons Surf

Knee to wiast high, glassy little longboard peelers this a.m…

Wind Forecast:

NW winds 10-15 KT.

Water Temp: 40°–43°

Wear a hooded–6, or a hooded–5, 7mil boots, and some 5mil gloves or claws.

Montauk Point (Ocean) Tides:

LOW: 7:30 a.m. • HIGH: 1:23 p.m. • LOW: 7:19 p.m.

Next Chance For Surf:

N-NW flatness Tuesday a.m., W wind mushiness Tuesday p.m., NW flatness Wednesday–Thursday, blown out SW wind-slop Friday…

Happy surfing!

Artist and surfer Lutha Leahy-Miller has more than 20 years of experience riding Hamptons waves. He was formerly rated No. 3 in the Eastern Surfing Association for New York State and all of the Northeastern United States. To see Lutha’s art or to book a surf lesson, visit lutha.net.