Hamptons Surf Report: Monday, March 27, 2017

by Lutha Leahy-Miller

The Lutha Report for Hamptons Surf

Knee to thigh high, fogged in sloppy mush…

Wind Forecast:

E-S winds 10-20 KT with gusts to 25 KT.

Water Temp: 40°–42°

Wear a hooded–6, or a hooded–5, 7mil boots, and some 5mil gloves or claws.

Montauk Point (Ocean) Tides:

HIGH: 7:54 a.m. • LOW: 1:45 p.m. • HIGH: 8:16 p.m.

Next Chance For Surf:

E-NE winds and mush on Tuesday, N winds (and hopefully some swell) early a.m. Wednesday, N wind flatness Thursday–Friday…

Happy surfing!

Artist and surfer Lutha Leahy-Miller has more than 20 years of experience riding Hamptons waves. He was formerly rated No. 3 in the Eastern Surfing Association for New York State and all of the Northeastern United States. To see Lutha’s art or to book a surf lesson, visit lutha.net.