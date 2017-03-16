Hamptons Surf Report: Thursday, March 16, 2017

by Lutha Leahy-Miller

The Lutha Report for Hamptons Surf

Thigh to waist high remnant mush, with WNW winds.

Wind Forecast:

WNW winds 20-35 KT.

Water Temp: 40°–43°

Wear a hooded–6, or a hooded–5, 7mil boots, and some 5mil gloves or claws.

Montauk Point (Ocean) Tides:

LOW: 4:26 a.m. • HIGH: 10:43 a.m. • LOW: 4:24 p.m.

Next Chance For Surf:

NW flatness Friday, N-NE-E mush [or total & utter flatness] Saturday, blustery nor’easter conditions Sunday, N-NW flatness Monday…

Happy surfing!

Artist and surfer Lutha Leahy-Miller has more than 20 years of experience riding Hamptons waves. He was formerly rated No. 3 in the Eastern Surfing Association for New York State and all of the Northeastern United States. To see Lutha’s art or to book a surf lesson, visit lutha.net.