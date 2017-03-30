Hamptons Surf Report: Thursday, March 30, 2017

The Lutha Report for Hamptons Surf
Ankle to shin to knee high, E remnants, with glassy conditions this a.m…
Wind Forecast:
N-NE winds 10-15 KT.
Water Temp: 41°–42°
Wear a hooded–6, or a hooded–5, 7mil boots, and some 5mil gloves or claws.
Montauk Point (Ocean) Tides:
LOW: 3:50 a.m. • HIGH: 10:12 a.m. • HIGH: 3:54 p.m.
Next Chance For Surf:
Offshore flatness Friday, E-NE winds & waves Saturday, N-NW flatness Sunday–Monday…
Happy surfing!
Artist and surfer Lutha Leahy-Miller has more than 20 years of experience riding Hamptons waves. He was formerly rated No. 3 in the Eastern Surfing Association for New York State and all of the Northeastern United States. To see Lutha’s art or to book a surf lesson, visit lutha.net.