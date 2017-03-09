Hamptons Surf Report: Thursday, March 9, 2017

by Lutha Leahy-Miller

The Lutha Report for Hamptons Surf

Waist to chest high, onshore S/SE wind-swell with W winds and choppy conditions…

Wind Forecast:

W winds 15-25 KT.

Water Temp: 41°–43°

Wear a hooded–6, or a hooded–5, 7mil boots, and some 5mil gloves or claws.

Montauk Point (Ocean) Tides:

HIGH: 5:25 a.m. • LOW: 11:27 a.m. • HIGH: 5:49 p.m.

Next Chance For Surf:

Possible ground-swell with NW winds Fri–Sun…

Happy surfing!

Artist and surfer Lutha Leahy-Miller has more than 20 years of experience riding Hamptons waves. He was formerly rated No. 3 in the Eastern Surfing Association for New York State and all of the Northeastern United States. To see Lutha’s art or to book a surf lesson, visit lutha.net.