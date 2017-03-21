Hamptons Surf Report: Tuesday, March 21, 2017

by Lutha Leahy-Miller

The Lutha Report for Hamptons Surf

Flat…

Wind Forecast:

W winds 5-15 KT.

Water Temp: 40°–43°

Wear a hooded–6, or a hooded–5, 7mil boots, and some 5mil gloves or claws.

Montauk Point (Ocean) Tides:

LOW: 8:40 a.m. • HIGH: 2:25 p.m. • LOW: 8:25 p.m.

Next Chance For Surf:

W wind mushiness Tuesday, NW flatness Wednesday–Thursday, SW wind-slop Friday, maybe some remnant swell with NW winds early a.m. Saturday…

Happy surfing!

Artist and surfer Lutha Leahy-Miller has more than 20 years of experience riding Hamptons waves. He was formerly rated No. 3 in the Eastern Surfing Association for New York State and all of the Northeastern United States. To see Lutha’s art or to book a surf lesson, visit lutha.net.