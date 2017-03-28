Hamptons Surf Report: Tuesday, March 28, 2017

Photo: martinkay78/123rf
March 28, 2017 by Lutha Leahy-Miller

The Lutha Report for Hamptons Surf
Knee to waist high, ESE mush…

Wind Forecast:
S-E winds 5-15 KT.

Water Temp: 40°–42°
Wear a hooded–6, or a hooded–5, 7mil boots, and some 5mil gloves or claws.

Montauk Point (Ocean) Tides:
HIGH: 8:38 a.m. • LOW: 2:27 p.m. • HIGH: 9 p.m.

Next Chance For Surf:
N winds (and hopefully some swell) early a.m. Wednesday, N wind flatness Thursday–Friday, SE slop on Saturday…

Happy surfing!

Artist and surfer Lutha Leahy-Miller has more than 20 years of experience riding Hamptons waves. He was formerly rated No. 3 in the Eastern Surfing Association for New York State and all of the Northeastern United States. To see Lutha’s art or to book a surf lesson, visit lutha.net.

Related Articles

surfer surfingHamptons Surf Report: Tuesday, March 14, 2017 surfergirlHamptons Surf Report: Thursday, March 23, 2017 surferHamptons Surf Report: Friday, March 24, 2017 Art by Lutha Leahy-MillerHamptons Surf Report: Monday, March 27, 2017

BACK TO Surf Report

 
logo
You must be logged in to vote.
logo
Skip to toolbar