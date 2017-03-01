Hamptons Surf Report: Wednesday, March 1, 2017

"T&T Carve" surf art by Lutha Leahy-Miller
March 1, 2017 by Lutha Leahy-Miller

The Lutha Report for Hamptons Surf
Thigh to waist to stomach high, fogged in onshore slop this a.m.

Wind Forecast:
S winds 20-35 KT.

Water Temp: 42°–46°
Wear a hooded–6, or a hooded–5, 7mil boots, and some 5mil gloves or claws.

Montauk Point (Ocean) Tides:
HIGH: 9:25 a.m. • LOW: 3:16 p.m. • HIGH: 9:50 p.m.

Next Chance For Surf:
Ground-swell Thursday with blustery W winds, W-NW winds coupled with residual swell early a.m. Friday, gusty NW wind flatness Saturday–Sunday…

Happy surfing!

Artist and surfer Lutha Leahy-Miller has more than 20 years of experience riding Hamptons waves. He was formerly rated No. 3 in the Eastern Surfing Association for New York State and all of the Northeastern United States. To see Lutha’s art or to book a surf lesson, visit lutha.net.

