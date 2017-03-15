Hamptons Surf Report: Wednesday, March 15, 2017

The Lutha Report for Hamptons Surf
Head high and overhead, SSE swell with gusty offshores…
Wind Forecast:
WNW winds 20-35 KT.
Water Temp: 40°–43°
Wear a hooded–6, or a hooded–5, 7mil boots, and some 5mil gloves or claws.
Montauk Point (Ocean) Tides:
LOW: 3:50 a.m. • HIGH: 10:16 a.m. • LOW: 3:51 p.m.
Next Chance For Surf:
W wind-slop Thursday, NW flatness Friday, SE mush with light winds Saturday, maybe some decent swell with offshore winds early a.m. Sunday…
Happy surfing!
Artist and surfer Lutha Leahy-Miller has more than 20 years of experience riding Hamptons waves. He was formerly rated No. 3 in the Eastern Surfing Association for New York State and all of the Northeastern United States. To see Lutha’s art or to book a surf lesson, visit lutha.net.