Hamptons Surf Report: Wednesday, March 22, 2017

by Lutha Leahy-Miller

The Lutha Report for Hamptons Surf

Flat…

Wind Forecast:

NW winds 20-30 KT with gusts to 40 KT.

Water Temp: 40°–43°

Wear a hooded–6, or a hooded–5, 7mil boots, and some 5mil gloves or claws.

Montauk Point (Ocean) Tides:

HIGH: 3:01 a.m. • LOW: 9:56 a.m. • HIGH: 3:41 p.m.

Next Chance For Surf:

NW flatness Thursday, onshore slop Friday, N wind flatnes Saturday, E-NE mush Sunday…

Happy surfing!

Artist and surfer Lutha Leahy-Miller has more than 20 years of experience riding Hamptons waves. He was formerly rated No. 3 in the Eastern Surfing Association for New York State and all of the Northeastern United States. To see Lutha’s art or to book a surf lesson, visit lutha.net.