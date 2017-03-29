Hamptons Surf Report: Wednesday, March 29, 2017

by Lutha Leahy-Miller

The Lutha Report for Hamptons Surf

Shin to knee high, SSE micro-mush…

Wind Forecast:

N winds 10-20 KT.

Water Temp: 41°–42°

Wear a hooded–6, or a hooded–5, 7mil boots, and some 5mil gloves or claws.

Montauk Point (Ocean) Tides:

HIGH: 9:24 a.m. • LOW: 3:09 p.m. • HIGH: 9:45 p.m.

Next Chance For Surf:

Offshore flatness Thursday–Friday, E wind-slop and ground-swell early a.m. Saturday, NE-NW winds Saturday p.m…

Happy surfing!

Artist and surfer Lutha Leahy-Miller has more than 20 years of experience riding Hamptons waves. He was formerly rated No. 3 in the Eastern Surfing Association for New York State and all of the Northeastern United States. To see Lutha’s art or to book a surf lesson, visit lutha.net.