Hamptons Surf Report: Wednesday, March 8, 2017

by Lutha Leahy-Miller

The Lutha Report for Hamptons Surf

Waist to chest high, onshore slop…

Wind Forecast:

SW winds 15-25 KT.

Water Temp: 41°–43°

Wear a hooded–6, or a hooded–5, 7mil boots, and some 5mil gloves or claws.

Montauk Point (Ocean) Tides:

HIGH: 4:23 a.m. • LOW: 10:39 a.m. • HIGH: 4:55 p.m.

Next Chance For Surf:

W wind-swell Thursday, NW flatness Friday–Sunday…

Happy surfing!

Artist and surfer Lutha Leahy-Miller has more than 20 years of experience riding Hamptons waves. He was formerly rated No. 3 in the Eastern Surfing Association for New York State and all of the Northeastern United States. To see Lutha’s art or to book a surf lesson, visit lutha.net.