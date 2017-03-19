Hamptons Week Ahead, 3/20–3/24: Gilbert Gottfried at Suffolk Theater

by Calendar Team

This week on the East End: Gilbert Gottfried, movie screenings and more! Find something great to do during your workweek.

If these events don’t do it for you, check out our events calendar at Events.DansPapers.com!

MONDAY, MARCH 20

MONDAY MOVIE SCREENING AT ROGERS MEMORIAL LIBRARY

3 p.m. Screening of What Happened, Miss Simone? Rogers Memorial Library, 91 Coopers Farm Road, Southampton. 631-283-0774 myrml.org

WEDNESDAY, MARCH 22

“WHEN PAIN PERSISTS” AT CUTCHOGUE NEW SUFFOLK LIBRARY

2 p.m. Pain management wellness lecture. Cutchogue New Suffolk Library, 27550 Main Road, Cutchogue. 631-477-5164 elih.org

DOCENT-LED GALLERY TOUR OF PARRISH ART MUSEUM

2 p.m. Highlighting the permanent collection on Wednesdays and Sundays. Tours last one hour. Parrish Art Museum, 279 Montauk Highway, Water Mill. 631-283-2118 parrishart.org

THURSDAY, MARCH 23

THE FUTURE IS FEMALE FESTIVAL AT DARK HORSE RESTAURANT

7 p.m. A night of plays, monologues and readings for and about women. Hosted by the East End Fringe Festival. Dark Horse Restaurant, 1 East Main Street, Riverhead. 631-241-7402 eastendfringefest.com

FRIDAY, MARCH 24

LET’S RALLY FOR ALLI AT STEPHEN TALKHOUSE

7 p.m. Breast cancer benefit. Stephen Talkhouse, 161 Main Street, Amagansett. 631-353-1484

GILBERT GOTTFRIED AT SUFFOLK THEATER

8 p.m. The comedian performs. Suffolk Theater, 118 East Main Street, Riverhead. 631-727-4343 suffolktheater.com