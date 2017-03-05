Hamptons Week Ahead, March 6–10: The Jazz Loft, Joplin’s Pearl and More

by Calendar Team

Who says the fun stops when the weekend ends? Find something interesting to do in the Hamptons this week!

Monday, March 6

AUDITIONS FOR “PRISONER OF SECOND AVENUE” AT NORTHEAST STAGE

7 p.m. Also 3/7. Cold reading, no monologue needed. Holy Trinity Church, 768 Main Street, Greenport. 516-815-5657 northeaststage.org

Wednesday, March 8

GOOD GROUND SEED LIBRARY UNVEILING AT HAMPTON BAYS PUBLIC LIBRARY

6:30 p.m. Lecture follows unveiling at 7 p.m. The seed library is housed in a vintage card catalog in adult reference section. Hampton Bays Public Library, 52 Ponquogue Avenue, Hampton Bays. hamptonbayslibrary.org

Thursday, March 9

THE MUSIC OF HARRY WARREN AT THE JAZZ LOFT

7 p.m. Performed by Tom Manuel and Rich Iacona. The Jazz Loft, 275 Christian Avenue, Stony Brook. 631-751-1895 thejazzloft.org

“PROMISES, PROMISES” AT SOUTHAMPTON CULTURAL CENTER

7:30 p.m. Through 3/26. Production of the musical comedy. Southampton Cultural Center, 25 Pond Lane, Southampton. 631-287-4377 scc-arts.org

Friday, March 10

JOPLIN’S PEARL AT SUFFOLK THEATER

8 p.m. Amber Ferrari sings the music of Janis Joplin. Suffolk Theater, 118 East Main Street, Riverhead. 631-727-4343 suffolktheater.com