Hamptons Week Ahead: St. Patrick’s Day & More

Celebrate St. Patrick’s Day, make some new connections and hear some big band music this week in the Hamptons!
Monday, March 13
LWV OF THE HAMPTONS DISCUSSION AT HAMPTON LIBRARY
7 p.m. The League of Women Voters discusses the issue of a state referendum coming in the fall. Hampton Library, 2478 Main Street, Bridgehampton. 631-324-4637 lwvhamptons.org
Wednesday, March 15
SOUTHAMPTON CHAMBER OF COMMERCE NETWORKING BREAKFAST AT PARRISH ART MUSEUM
8 a.m. Breakfast buffet and complimentary family pass for future admission to the Parrish Art Museum. 279 Montauk Highway, Water Mill. 631-283-0402 parrishart.org
Thursday, March 16
RICH IACONA’S BAD LITTLE BIG BAND AT THE JAZZ LOFT
7 p.m. The pianist performs with his band. The Jazz Loft, 275 Christian Avenue, Stony Brook. 631-751-1895 thejazzloft.org
Friday, March 17
Happy St. Patrick’s Day!
LUCKY IN LOVE ADOPTION EVENT AT ARF
4 p.m. An after-hours adoption event and vaccine clinic. ARF Adoption Center, 124 Daniels Hole Road, Wainscott. 631-537-0400 arfhamptons.org
IRISH ROCK NIGHT AT SUFFOLK THEATER
8 p.m. Featuring Dublin NYC. Suffolk Theater, 118 East Main Street, Riverhead. 631-727-4343 suffolktheater.com