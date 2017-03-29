Hamptons Weeknight Events: Open Mic, Trivia & More Fun Stuff

by What To Do

Getting out during the week can be difficult, especially after a long work day. But there are plenty of weekly fun events in the Hamptons that are sure to spice up the work week. Check out some weekly stuff to do below, and visit our events calendar for more!

Townline BBQ Paint Night: Mondays at 6:30 p.m. Salty Canvas Hamptons hosts this weekly paint night in Sagaponack. No experience necessary! Townline BBQ, 3593 Montauk Highway, Sagaponack. 631-537-2271

Open Mic Night at the North Sea Tavern: Tuesdays at 8 p.m. Performing musicians get a complimentary drink! Paul Fried hosts. North Sea Tavern, 1271 North Sea Road, Southampton. 631-353-3322

Trivia at Townline BBQ: Thursdays at 7 p.m. Bring a team of up to five and participate in Townline’s popular trivia night. There are drink and food specials all night long. Paul Johnson hosts. Townline BBQ, 3593 Montauk Highway, Sagaponack. 631-537-2271

The Jazz Session at Bay Burger: Thursdays at 7 p.m. Local musicians jam every week. The music is recorded live-to-tape for NPR WPPB 88.3FM by George Howard of Plus Nine Productions. Bay Burger, 1742 Bridgehampton-Sag Harbor Turnpike, Bridgehampton. 631-899-3915 bayburger.com

Open Mic Night at Southampton Publick House: Thursdays at 8 p.m. David Kirshy hosts this weekly event. Showcase your musical talent! Southampton Publick House, 62 Jobs Lane, Southampton. 631-283-2800 publick.com

Outrageous Open Mic Night at Stephen Talkhouse: Starts April 6, Thursdays at 8 p.m. Admission is free to this fun weekly open mic. All styles, talents and formats are welcome. 161 Main Street, Amagansett. 631-267-3117 stephentalkhouse.com

Harbor Grill Paint Night: Fridays at 6:30 p.m. Salty Canvas Hamptons hosts this weekly paint night in East Hampton. No experience necessary! Harbor Grill, 367 Three Mile Harbor Hog Creek Road, East Hampton. 631-604-5290

Live Music Fridays at Union Cantina: Fridays at 9 p.m. Enjoy Mexican cuisine and drink specials while listening to live music. Union Cantina, 40 Bowden Square, Southampton. 631-377-3500 unioncantina.net