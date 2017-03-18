Ina Garten Lists NYC Home for $2 Million

Photo: Stribling & Associates, ©PATRICKMCMULLAN.COM
March 18, 2017 by Oliver Peterson

Barefoot Contessa cookbook author, television personality and East Hampton resident Ina Garten and her husband Jeffrey Garten recently listed their small one-bedroom, one-bath New York City apartment for $1.975 million Stribling & Associates.

Ina Garten's NYC apartment

Photo: Stribling & Associates

Described as an “ultra-chic grand one bedroom,” the little NYC getaway is located in a Pre-War building at 71 East 77th Street and has more room than many single-bedroom pads. Stribling & Associates explains that the home was formerly two bedrooms, but was completely re-designed by AD 100 architect Daniel Romualdez. It’s now oversized with a dramatic double height living room, lovely master suite with a large, “hotel-like” bathroom and, of course, a sleek, well designed kitchen.

Ina Garten's NYC apartment

Photo: Stribling & Associates

A dining foyer hangs perfectly over the living room, giving the home a Parisian feel, and it’s just steps from Central Park, Sant Ambroeus and The Mark. Garten’s building, which could be yours, has a doorman and it’s pet friendly.

See the listing here.

Ina Garten's NYC apartment

Photo: Stribling & Associates

Ina Garten's NYC apartment

Photo: Stribling & Associates

Ina Garten's NYC apartment

Photo: Stribling & Associates

