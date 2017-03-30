Isaac Mizrahi Reads ‘Where the Wild Things Are’ at Brooklyn Public Library

by SOTH Team

Bridgehampton resident and world renowned fashion designer Isaac Mizrahi—well known for using the names of Hamptons towns to name his products—helped launch the Brooklyn Public Library’s new Where the Wild Things Are library card, which he designed, on Tuesday, March 28.

The new library card, featuring artwork from Maurice Sendak’s beloved children’s book and Brooklyn-born Mizrahi’s design, was first given out to students from Brooklyn’s PS 118 Maurice Sendak Community School, named for the late author, who was also Brooklyn native.

Moving forward, the new cards will be given to all kids signing up for library cards, as well as adults by request. But the children attending Tuesday’s celebration got them first, plus a few more special treats, including crowns just like the one worn by Max in the book, as well as stickers and “Wild Thing PS 118” shirts with the crown graphic.

Students also got to enjoy a special reading of Where the Wild Things Are by Mizrahi, who shared photos of his time with the second graders via Twitter.

Take a look at the wonderful event below!

Reading Maurice Sendak’s Where The Wild Things Are at @BKLYNlibrary! pic.twitter.com/SxalwT0xM4 — Isaac Mizrahi (@IsaacMizrahi) March 28, 2017

The lovely second graders of The Maurice Sendak School pic.twitter.com/WZnBPhNN47 — Isaac Mizrahi (@IsaacMizrahi) March 28, 2017

Thank you, @IsaacMizrahi & P.S. 118 for helping us launch our WHERE THE WILD THINGS ARE card with a rumpus Max would be proud of! 👑👹📚 pic.twitter.com/NNlVeMMXVq — BKLYN Library (@BKLYNlibrary) March 28, 2017