Jennifer Lopez Cop Drama ‘Shades of Blue’ Renewed for Season 3

by SOTH Team

Congratulations to Hamptonite Jennifer Lopez! Her hit NBC series, Shades of Blue, has been renewed for a third season. The renewal was formalized just two episodes into its second season.

“We’re so hugely appreciative of everything Jennifer and Ray [Liotta] do, and know it is due to their dedication, as well as the hard work of our incredible cast and producers, that Shades of Blue has so clearly and compellingly earned a third-season renewal,” said NBC Entertainment President Jennifer Salke in a press release. “The show continues to mine powerful stories that always leave us hungry for more.”

Shades of Blue has found success in its new 10 p.m. timeslot on Sundays, according to NBC, averaging 5 million viewers in live/same-day ratings. It also leads the timeslot’s key demographics for adults, men and women ages 18–34; men and women ages 18–49; and adults, men and women ages 25–54.

The serialized cop drama follows Lopez as morally ambiguous NYPD detective Harlee Santos, who is forced to work with the FBI on an anti-corruption task force. Shades of Blue also stars Ray Liotta as Lt. Matt Wozniak, who frequently steps outside the law to protect their precinct and community. The cast includes Drea de Matteo, Dayo Okeniyi, Vincent Laresca, Hampton Fluker, Sarah Jeffery and Gino Anthony Pesi.