Jennifer Lopez Reportedly Dating A-Rod

by SOTH Team

Hot off the heels of her breakup with Drake, Hamptonite Jennifer Lopez has a new love in former MLB icon Alex “A-Rod” Rodriguez. According to People.com, the two have been dating for just a few weeks. “She seems excited,” a source told People. “He has been around her family and she really likes that he is a dad. She is aware, though, that he is a ladies’ man too and is being cautious. For now, it’s just fun. She is single and enjoys dating.”

A-Rod, 41 years old, is a father of two daughters from his marriage to Cynthia Scurtis. Among his other relationships are Kate Hudson, Cameron Diaz, Torrie Wilson and Anne Wojcicki. Perhaps Lopez, 47, is attracted to the maturity that comes with being a parent; Drake, 30, has never been married and has no kids.

Home run or three strikes waiting to happen? You decide. In the meantime, here are some recent Instagram posts from Lopez…

