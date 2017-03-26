‘Julie’s Greenroom’ Starring Julie Andrews Premieres on Netflix

by SOTH Team

Netflix has released Julie’s Greenroom, an original children’s series starring musical grand dame and East Ender Julie Andrews. This adorable show, targeted at preschool-level kids, features a cast of puppets created by Jim Henson Studios and features guest appearances by the Hamptonite Alec Baldwin, Sara Bareilles, Tituss Burgess, Carol Burnett, Chris Colfer, Josh Groban, Ellie Kemper, Long Islander Idina Menzel and others. Julie’s Greenroom, which Andrews created with daughter and fellow Hamptonite Emma Walton Hamilton, teaches kids about the arts and why they should be an important part of our lives. The show also stars Guillian Gioiello as Andrews’ assistant, Gus.

“This project represents the fulfillment of a long held dream to educate children about the wonder of the arts,” said Andrews in a press release. “I am thrilled to be partnering with my daughter and longtime co-author, Emma, to bring this show to life.”

Watch the trailer for Julie’s Greenroom below.





