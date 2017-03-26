‘Julie’s Greenroom’ Starring Julie Andrews Premieres on Netflix

"Julie's Greenroom." Photo: Ali Goldstein/Netflix
March 26, 2017 by SOTH Team

Netflix has released Julie’s Greenroom, an original children’s series starring musical grand dame and East Ender Julie Andrews. This adorable show, targeted at preschool-level kids, features a cast of puppets created by Jim Henson Studios and features guest appearances by the Hamptonite Alec Baldwin, Sara Bareilles, Tituss Burgess, Carol Burnett, Chris Colfer, Josh Groban, Ellie Kemper, Long Islander Idina Menzel and others. Julie’s Greenroom, which Andrews created with daughter and fellow Hamptonite Emma Walton Hamilton, teaches kids about the arts and why they should be an important part of our lives. The show also stars Guillian Gioiello as Andrews’ assistant, Gus.

“This project represents the fulfillment of a long held dream to educate children about the wonder of the arts,” said Andrews in a press release. “I am thrilled to be partnering with my daughter and longtime co-author, Emma, to bring this show to life.”

Watch the trailer for Julie’s Greenroom below.


Related Articles

Julie's GreenroomJulie Andrews Stars in Netflix Original Children’s Series ‘Julie’s Greenroom’ Jane Krakowski in "Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt" Season 2‘Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt’ Returns for Season 2 julie-andrews-09Julie Andrews and Emma Walton Hamilton Go On The “Today” Show Alec Baldwin‘Match Game’ Hosted by Alec Baldwin Debuts This Sunday

BACK TO South O’ the Highway

 
logo
You must be logged in to vote.
logo
Skip to toolbar