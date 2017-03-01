Le Bilboquet to Open on Sag Harbor’s Long Wharf

by Stacy Dermont

At last Le Bilboquet, the French bistro on East 60th Street in Manhattan, is to have an outpost in the former harborside B. Smith’s space on Sag Harbor’s Long Wharf. Rumors about this proposed eatery have been flying around for several years now, but The Sag Harbor Express confirmed the news this week.

Financier Ron Perelman, who owns the Creeks estate on Georgica Pond in East Hampton, is a partner in the business. Eric Clapton is among its New York partners—no word yet on whether the famous hunter, fisherman and musician will be a regular sight at Sag Harbor’s Le Bilboquet.

The space has been gutted preparatory to remodeling for a summer opening—it most recently housed the very short-lived (even by East End standards), Decker’s, which came as a surprise when many expected Le Bilboquet to open last year. In the summer of 2015 the space served as an outpost of midtown east’s Harlow, called Harlow East.

So now Sag Harbor, the former “Unhampton,” joins other East End villages that boast French bistros—Southampton has Le Charlot and Le Chef, while Bridgehampton has Pierre’s and Almond…