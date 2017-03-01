Le Bilboquet to Open on Sag Harbor’s Long Wharf

Le Bilboquet will take over the former B. Smith's, Harlow East and Decker's spot on Long Wharf, Photo: Google Earth
March 1, 2017 by Stacy Dermont

At last Le Bilboquet, the French bistro on East 60th Street in Manhattan, is to have an outpost in the former harborside B. Smith’s space on Sag Harbor’s Long Wharf. Rumors about this proposed eatery have been flying around for several years now, but The Sag Harbor Express confirmed the news this week.

Financier Ron Perelman, who owns the Creeks estate on Georgica Pond in East Hampton, is a partner in the business. Eric Clapton is among its New York partners—no word yet on whether the famous hunter, fisherman and musician will be a regular sight at Sag Harbor’s Le Bilboquet.

The space has been gutted preparatory to remodeling for a summer opening—it most recently housed the very short-lived (even by East End standards), Decker’s, which came as a surprise when many expected Le Bilboquet to open last year. In the summer of 2015 the space served as an outpost of midtown east’s Harlow, called Harlow East.

So now Sag Harbor, the former “Unhampton,” joins other East End villages that boast French bistros—Southampton has Le Charlot and Le Chef, while Bridgehampton has Pierre’s and Almond

Related Articles

The Cuddy, Sag Harbor.The Cuddy Replaces Phao in Sag Harbor Dans-TOTF-BagFarmers Market Fashion from Dan’s Papers LT Burger's Smashed Smoke BurgerSag Harbor’s LT Burger Wins “Best of the Bash” Perfect Margarita at La SupericaUltimate Hamptons Summer Cocktail: Perfect Margarita at La Superica

BACK TO Hampton Eats

 
logo
You must be logged in to vote.
logo
Skip to toolbar