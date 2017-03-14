LeAnn Rimes Performs at Patchogue Theatre on March 17

by Brian Cudzilo

She’s sold more than 44 millions units, won two Grammy Awards, 12 Billboard Music Awards, two World Music Awards, three Academy of Country Music Awards, one Country Music Association Award and one Dove Award. Oh, and “Best New Artist” at 14, making her the youngest recipient of a Grammy Award. Now LeAnn Rimes is bringing the show to Patchogue Theatre on Friday, March 17 to promote the singer/songwriter’s newest album Remnants. Rimes was nice enough to take some time from her busy schedule to talk about the show and her new album.

Last we checked you have a full month off after your Patchogue show, before your next show. Are you planning on hanging around the Hamptons at all?

Between shows, radio visits, filming, writing, recording, press, family, husband, and stepkids I wish I had a month off in the last 21 years in my schedule. I know when I do, it will be with my husband and stepsons somewhere special. A month off in the Hamptons sounds like heaven to me.

You do a lot of philanthropy work. Is there one cause you feel most connected to?

Gosh I can’t just pick one! They are all equally important and I believe in each and every one. Those I work most closely to are: National Psoriasis Foundation, DAV (Disabled American Veterans), The Coalition to Salute America’s Heroes, Stand Up For Kids as well as The Trevor Project. Most recently I started working with the Friend Movement, an anti-bullying organization. Later this month, I’m honored to accept the “Ally of Equality” Award by the Human Rights Campaign (HRC) in Nashville. I still can’t believe that event is happening; equality is something I am so passionate about and I am so honored and humbled by this recognition. I hope we can keep moving forward in love and not hate and I hope everyone can get on board for equal human rights.

Remnants is your 16th studio album. Does the process of making an album get easier or harder the more you do it?

It’s easy and hard at the same time. When I write, I have to reach down to my inner core to bring out songs that are sometimes both painful and joyful, but it’s the only way I can write now. It is the only way I can truly share what I am feeling. So it is always a sweet challenge

What is your favorite song on the new album? And/or your favorite song to perform?

There are so many great songs on this album. They are all so fun to perform because I am able to show my Mississippi side more than I have on any other record. I was born in Mississippi and my mother and her family are from there as well, it felt like the right time in my life to go deep and explore those musical roots as a whole record. So the songs are fun to perform live, they have fun grooves that I just get to dance along with the audience. It’s a great time!

Your taking song requests for your Washington D.C. show. What songs would you say your fans request most?

Definitely “Blue,” “How Do I Live,” “One Way Ticket” and on this tour we put together really unique renditions of those hits to mix it up and match the feel of the intimate vibe.

LeAnn Rimes performs at Patchogue Theatre for the Performing Arts, 71 East Main Street, Patchogue, on March 17. For tickets and more information, call 631-207-1313 and visit patchoguetheatre.org.