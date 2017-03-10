Lee Zeldin Asks Constituents to Weigh In on Trumpcare

by Scoop Team

Following Tuesday’s unveiling of the GOP’s new American Health Care Act (AHCA), aka Trumpcare—designed to repeal and replace Obamacare, aka the Affordable Care Act (ACA)—Congressman Lee Zeldin (R, NY-1) is asking his constituents to weigh in on the bill, presumably so he can follow the will of the people when he decides whether or not to support it.

On Thursday, Zeldin sent a message to East Enders in New York’s 1st Congressional District that notes the bill’s introduction and offers a link to read it.

“Health care in America needs a better reality that will improve affordability, access, quality of care and options, while still continuing to cover Americans with pre-existing conditions and allowing children to stay on their parent’s policy,” he says in the email, adding, “I want to know your thoughts on the bill just released.”

Zeldin then provides a link to a form where people can express their thoughts about the AHCA. Unlike his poll about Trump’s policies last month, this form has no questions or multiple choice answers, and instead offers a free space to write whatever one chooses about the proposed health care plan.

“I will continue to monitor the progress of this bill as it goes through the markup process in committee,” Zeldin says at the end of the email, pointing out, “One of my top priorities in Congress is to improve healthcare in America.”

Click here to read the complete American Health Care Act

Click here to share your thoughts with Lee Zeldin