Louis C.K. to Host ‘Saturday Night Live’ on April 8

by SOTH Team

April is looking to be a big month for Shelter Island’s Louis C.K. In addition to his Netflix stand-up special debuting on April 4, the comedian is set to host Saturday Night Live on April 8.

Some of the topics C.K. will cover on the Netflix special include “religion, eternal love, giving dogs drugs, email fights, teachers” and more and was filmed at a live performance in Washington, D.C. The special is the first of two that will premiere on Netflix. The streaming service has been aggressively pursuing stand-up comedy, signing massive deals with the likes of Chris Rock and East End favorite Jerry Seinfeld.

This will be C.K.’s fourth time hosting the show, which will feature a musical performance by The Chainsmokers. We can’t wait! The beloved comedy show has had a great year, thanks in part to Alec Baldwin’s hugely successful impersonation of Presidential Donald Trump, and we imagine C.K. won’t pass up an opportunity to mine current events. Last March, C.K. wrote an impassioned message to his newsletter subscribers to not vote for Trump. “He’s an insane bigot,” C.K. wrote. “He’s dangerous.” C.K. later said that the message, which was part of a postscript in an email promoting his web series Horace and Pete, was “a little crazy” but that he stood by what he said. There’s no word on whether Baldwin will appear in C.K.’s episode, but it would be interesting, to say the least.

C.K. also recently released an app for iPhone and Android that lets users purchase audio and video of his stand-up performances, as well as videos of Horace and Pete.

Saturday Night Live airs on NBC on Saturday nights at 11:30 p.m.