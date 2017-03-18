Madonna Holds Competition to Find New Personal Trainer

by SOTH Team

Hamptonite Madonna is always in great shape, and she wants to keep it that way. The iconic songstress is teaming up with DanceOn to launch a new social media competition with the goal of finding a new personal trainer!

In a humorous video introduction, Madonna announces the #MadonnaChallenge competition while enjoying potato chips. “Do you have what it takes?” she asks.

Here are the rules:

1. Create a 60-second video showing off your best dance and fitness workouts. The first 30 seconds must showcase your dance moves, while the second half needs to show your fitness regiment.

2. Post your video to YouTube, Facebook, Instagram or Twitter (you can post it to multiple services) and use both hashtags: #DanceOn and #MadonnaChallenge.

3. Fill out the form on DanceOn’s website.

4. The best videos will be promoted by DanceOn, and selected aspiring trainers will be invited to audition in NYC.

Do you have what it takes to keep the Material Girl fit? Check out the announcement video below.

