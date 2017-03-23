Montauk Events Calendar: St. Patrick’s Day Parade & Beyond

by What To Do

This weekend, head out to Montauk for the St. Patrick’s Day parade and events. Check out what’s happening, and what you can expect well into the summer!

Find more local Hamptons and North Fork events and activities, including more to do in Montauk, with our online calendar at events.danspapers.com!

MONTAUK FRIENDS OF ERIN GRAND MARSHAL LUNCHEON

3/24, noon. The Montauk Friends of Erin St. Patrick’s Day Parade weekend festivities kick off with this annual luncheon to honor and meet this year’s Grand Marshal, Eddie Ecker Jr. Ecker will be will be introduced, roasted and presented with his parade sash, top hat and shillelagh (Irish walking stick). Tickets are $60, advanced sale only. Gurney’s Montauk, 290 Old Montauk Highway, Montauk. 631-668-3381 montaukfriendsoferin.org

MONTAUK FRIENDS OF ERIN ANNUAL GALA COCKAIL PARTY

3/25, 4 p.m. One of the parade weekend’s main events, this cocktail party fundraiser will have an open bar, food buffet and performance by Billy and the Barfights. The famous Amityville Highland Pipe Band will march in with Grand Marshal Eddie Ecker Jr. at 6 p.m. Don’t miss this great party! $65 in advance/$80 at door. Gurney’s Montauk, 290 Old Montauk Highway. Tickets available at Montauk Chamber of Commerce, 742, Montauk Highway, Montauk. 631-668-1578 montaukchamber.com montaukfriendsoferin.org

THE 55TH MONTAUK FRIENDS OF ERIN ST. PATRICK’S DAY PARADE

3/26, 11:30 a.m. The 54th Annual Montauk Friends of Erin St. Patrick’s Day Parade will step off at Edgemere Road, turn onto Main Street and end by the IGA. Make sure to get there early so you can get a good view! The Montauk Chamber of Commerce will be selling hot clam chowder, made by local restaurants, in a special souvenir mug. 631-668-1578 montaukfriendsoferin.org

8TH ANNUAL MONTAUK MUSIC FESTIVAL

5/18–5/21. This annual event is a grassroots, volunteer-driven live music celebration to support and promote the Montauk music scene. Over the course of the four-day showcase, over 100 artists perform in more than 200 shows in venues throughout Montauk, including two days on an open-air stage at the Village Green. All the shows are free! facebook.com/themontaukmusicfestival

ART ON THE GREEN

5/26–5/28. Check out this juried fine arts show on the Village Green, with the first show kicking off summer over Memorial Day weekend. This event will take place rain or shine. This event is sponsored by the Montauk Artists’ Association. 631-668-5336 montaukartistsassociation.org

THE 7TH ANNUAL BLESSING OF THE BOARDS

5/28, 8:30 a.m. Bring your surf, skate, boogie and other boards to St. Therese of Lisieux for this annual blessing to start the summer off right! St. Therese of Lisieux, 55 South Etna Avenue. 631-668-2200 sttheresemontauk.myownparish.com

MONTAUK CHAMBER FARMERS MARKET

Thursdays, beginning 6/8. Local vendors will showcase their wares every Thursday in the summer. Proceeds benefit the Montauk Food Pantry. The Village Green, Montauk. 631-668-2428 montaukchamber.com

BLESSING OF THE FLEET

6/11. A Montauk tradition since 1955, the Blessing of the Fleet by local clergymen ensures a good season for all. 1 Town Road, Montauk. 631-668-2428 montaukchamber.com

THE 31ST ANNUAL STAR ISLAND YACHT CLUB SHARK TOURNAMENT

6/15. Come see the sharks weigh in after 3 p.m. Food and beverages will be available. Don’t miss this fun, family-friendly afternoon! Star Island Grill, 59 Star Island Road, Montauk. 631-668-5052

THE 48TH MONTAUK MARINE BASIN SHARK TAG TOURNAMENT

6/22–6/24. A major cash prize is awarded to the winner. The Montauk Marine Basin is open year-round and is host to several activities and competitions throughout the summer. Darenberg’s Montauk Marine Basin, 426 West Lake Drive, Montauk. 631-668-5900 montaukmarine.com

MONDAY NIGHT CONCERTS ON THE GREEN

Mondays, begins 6/26. Come to the Village Green every Monday evening for a free concert by a local band. The event has long been fun for the entire family. Sponsored by the Montauk Chamber of Commerce. 631-668-2428 montaukchamber.com

STARS OVER MONTAUK FIREWORKS

7/4. Start your summer with a spectacular fireworks show by Grucci Fireworks. The fireworks are best viewed from town beaches. Sponsored by the Montauk Chamber of Commerce. 631-668-2428 montaukchamber.com

MERCURY MARINE GRAND SLAM FISHING TOURNAMENT

7/15–7/16. This in-shore fishing event tasks participants with catching the largest grouping of sea bass, striped bass, fluke and bluefish, as well as individual catches. Uihlein’s Marina & Boat Rental, 444 West Lake Drive, Montauk. 631-668-3799 montaukgrandslam.org

22ND ANNUAL MONTAUK POINT LIGHTHOUSE SPRINT TRIATHLON & RELAY

7/16. This popular event, which will sell out, has grown to include over 500 participating athletes from near and far. The event is USA Triathlon-sanctioned and a National Championship qualifier. Montauk Point Lighthouse, 2000 Montauk Highway, Montauk. 631-668-2546 montauklighthouse.com

5TH ANNUAL TASTE OF MONTAUK

7/23. Details to come. Craft beer, wines, culinary bites and more. 631-668-2428 montaukchamber.com

PADDLERS FOR HUMANITY 11TH ANNUAL BLOCK CHALLENGE

8/19. The 12th annual Block Challenge 18-mile ocean paddle leaves from the Montauk at 7 a.m. Benefits Paddlers for Humanity, a nonprofit dedicated to bettering children’s’ lives on the East End. p4h.org

LIGHTHOUSE WEEKEND

8/19. Learn about Montauk’s history while making great memories with your family at the historic Lighthouse. $9 adults/$8 senior citizens/$4 for kids. Parking fee extra. Montauk Point Lighthouse, 2000 Montauk Highway, Montauk. 631-668-2546 montauklighthouse.com