Montauk St. Patrick’s Parade Dining Guide

The East End turns into a sea of green this time of year, and the luck of the Irish is clearly with Montauk, as the town emerges from its hibernation to celebrate New York State’s second-largest St. Patrick’s Day parade. So, don your green and head out to Montauk on Sunday, March 26 to join the crowds of revelers. Grab a bite to eat at the places below, and make a toast in honor of our very own Emerald Isle.

On your way out to The End, or back again, stop by East Hampton’s Rowdy Hall (10 Main Street, East Hampton, 631-324-8555). The restaurant will celebrate the luck of the Irish throughout St. Patrick’s Day weekend with traditional St. Paddy’s fare and drink specials, and again on Sunday, March 26 in honor of the Montauk parade. If you’re after something a little different, try their cod sliders in Guinness beer batter.

Chef Arthur Wolf is back by popular demand at Smokin’ Wolf an authentic BBQ joint at 199 Pantigo Road in East Hampton. If you’re not planning on spending the night partying in Montauk after the parade, stop by Smokin’ Wolf for the East End’s finest Southwest BBQ, served up in a unique ambiance.

With locations in Westhampton, Southampton, Aquebogue and Water Mill, Hampton Coffee Company (hamptoncoffeecompany.com, 631-726-2633) will be serving up Irish Crème-flavored coffee, with its aroma of Irish whiskey and fresh cream, just like Baileys, all month long. Or, out an Irish gig in your step with a Leprechaun Latte, flavored with chocolate mint. Get into the festive spirit, and start the morning off right, then head east toward the celebration.

Before the parade begins, the Montauk Chamber of Commerce is having a soup sale. Warm up with steaming hot soup, provided by local Montauk restaurants and served up in a commemorative mug— available for purchase in advance starting on Friday, March 23. Bring your mug to 742 Montauk Highway at 11 a.m. A major portion of the proceeds are donated to the Friends of Erin.

So you’ve found yourself the perfect spot along the parade route, you’re bundled up in your green, white and orange. You’re all set for a day of celebration, but what about if you want to sit down for a meal or drink? If you don’t want to miss a moment of the action, there are several restaurants along the parade route, all with holiday specials for you to enjoy.

If it’s early in the day, head over to Joni’s for a healthy breakfast or lunch to stay or to go (34 South Etna Plaza on South Edison Street, 631-668-3663). Grab some organic food and smoothies, just a block away from the parade route.

It’ll probably be packed, but if you can get in, you should definitely enjoy a pint at O’Murphy’s Restaurant and Pub. Grab yourself some traditional Irish food in this family style eatery, and get the authentic Irish experience. (432 West Lake Drive, 631-668-5005).

If you’re looking to escape the crowds, head up toward Sammy’s—home of the original lobster burger—at 448 West Lake Drive (631-238-5707). The restaurant has an Irish prix fixe available all through all of March, including a corned beef and cabbage entrée. Sammy’s is open for lunch and dinner.

Nestled on Lake Montauk, Inlet Seafood (541 East Lake Drive, 631-668-4272), and Swallow East (474 West Lake Drive, 631-668-8344) are both open for the holiday weekend, with St. Patrick’s Day food and drink specials. Serving fresh fish and sushi, Inlet Seafood (541 East Lake Drive, 631-668-4272) is now open Fridays through Mondays for lunch, starting at noon, and for dinner, starting at 4:30 p.m.—including, of course, on parade day. Swallow East (474 W Lake Drive, 631-668-8344) is now open for dinner Thursday through Sunday, and guests can also stop by for lunch on Fridays through Sundays, starting at noon. If you’re looking for a quiet place to eat on parade day, you might want to hit these places earlier in the evening as they usually fill up early, and the Montauk Friends of Erin Sunday Bus Pub Tour will be stopping by both restaurants during the night. If you’re searching for a good time, you’ll find it here.

Zum Schneider will turn Irish for the weekend. Everyone’s favorite German bar and restaurant will be open for St. Patrick’s Weekend, featuring traditional Celtic band, Celtic Cross, Sunday at 2 p.m. If you really like Zum Schneider a lot—like, really a lot—it also happens to be for sale. Visit them at 4 South Elmwood Avenue, Montauk. For more information, check out montauk.zumschneider.com or call 631-238-5963.

The Montauket, everyone’s favorite sunset spot, is also open this weekend. If you’re out before the parade, check out the happy hour from 3–5 p.m. Monday–Friday. The Montauket is located at 88 Firestone Road, Montauk. For more info, call 631-668-5992.

Looking for something just a bit different? Well them, stop into Soursop Tree Café at 716 Montauk Highway. In addition to standard St. Patrick’s Day staples like corned beef and cabbage, they’ll also be serving up their traditional Jamaican fare. For more info, call 631-483-5836.

Can’t choose where to indulge in the revelry? The Montauk Friends of Erin Bus Pub Tours will visit various bars throughout the weekend. Saturday’s tour stops at Gurney’s Montauk, The Point Bar & Grill, Shagwong Tavern, Tauk at Trail’s End, Memory Motel, and Muse @ The End. Sunday’s tour hits up Inlet Seafood, the Montauk Fire Department, Montauk Brewing Company, Liar’s Saloon, O’Murphy’s Pub, Sammy’s Restaurant and Bar, Swallow East, the Sail Inn, Harvest on Fort Pond and the Montauket Hotel. Visit montaukfriendsoferin.org for additional information.

The parade begins just down the road from East by Northeast, but unfortunately, this Montauk favorite is closed for renovation.