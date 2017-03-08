Nicholas Dyno Will Continue as Permanent Southampton School Superintendent

by Scoop Team

Dr. Nicholas Dyno will continue to lead the Southampton School District as its permanent Superintendent of Schools. The appointment, made at the Tuesday, March 7 Board of Education meeting, is effective immediately. Dyno had already been serving as the district’s interim superintendent since he was appointed to the role last fall.

Described by the district as a “well-versed educator with more than 20 years of administration experience,” Dyno has worked in the Southampton School District for the past 11 years. He started as principal of Southampton High School before advancing to the district’s assistant superintendent for instruction and, most recently, as interim superintendent.

“Over the past 11 years, Southampton has become a large part of the fabric of my educational career and I am extremely grateful to the Board of Education for their confidence and the trust they have placed in me,” Dr. Dyno said. “I look forward to being a part of the district’s future and working together with all stakeholders to shape the educational experience for the community’s young learners.”

Dyno began his career in education in 1985 as a secondary school guidance counselor in the Poughkeepsie City School District. He holds a bachelor’s degree in music education from Berklee College of Music, a master’s degree in counselor education from Marywood University and a doctorate in educational administration from Long Island’s Dowling College. Dyno has also been an active participant in Harvard Graduate School of Education programs, is a member of many professional organizations and has presented research on best practices at professional workshops.

“Dr. Dyno possesses the professional experience, innovative vision, desire to engage our entire school community and personal integrity to lead Southampton to the next level of success,” Board of Education President Roberta O. Hunter said. “It was clear from our community’s positive input that he was best suited to serve our district in a permanent capacity. My colleagues and I are confident that his experience, knowledge and insight will continue to provide our district with the expertise and leadership abilities necessary to continue its commitment to a high-quality education for all students.”