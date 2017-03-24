Paul McCartney Rereleased ‘Flowers in the Dirt’ Today

by SOTH Team

Amagansett rock legend Paul McCartney released a remastered version of his 1989 international #1 solo album Flowers in the Dirt on Friday as the 10th installment of his Grammy Award-winning Archive Collection.

One of the most critically acclaimed albums of the 1980s, Flowers in the Dirt was nominated for both BRIT and Grammy Awards and a third of the album was co-written by Elvis Costello, including the songs “My Brave Face,” “You Want Her Too,” “Don’t Be Careless Love” and “That Day is Done.”

Pink Floyd guitarist David Gilmour also appears in the song “We Got Married.”

As with the nine previous releases in the Paul McCartney Archive Collection, the remastered Flowers In The Dirt will also come in a Deluxe Edition with all kinds of new extras. Among them is a wealth of audio and video content, a 32-page notebook of McCartney’s handwritten lyrics and notes, a catalogue for Linda McCartney’s 1989 Flowers In The Dirt photo exhibition, a 64-page photobook and a 112-page book telling the complete story of the album through exclusive in-depth interviews with McCartney, Costello and other key contributors. The book also has expanded track-by-track information, album and single artwork, and previously unpublished photographs by Linda McCartney.

The Deluxe Edition also features digital downloads of songs from three unheard cassette demos, “I Don’t Want To Confess,” “Shallow Grave” and “Mistress And Maid,” and a collection of original B-sides, remixes and single edits.

The DVD that comes with the Deluxe Edition includes all the music videos from the Flowers In The Dirt, three new short films with previously unseen archive material that chronicle the album’s creation, and the documentary Put It There—with a behind-the-scenes look at the making of Flowers In The Dirt and live performances from his 1989 World Tour—originally released on VHS in 1989.

There’s also a two-CD Special Edition and a two-LP vinyl release.

Get the complete rundown of the new release at paulmccartney.com/flowers.