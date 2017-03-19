Poets Stacy Waite & Charif Shanahan to Read at Writers Speak Wednesdays on March 29

by Beach Reads

Poets Stacey Waite and Charif Shanahan will be the next guests in the spring Writers Speak Wednesdays series of free author talks and readings open to the public at Stony Brook Southampton. The two writers will read and discuss their writing on Wednesday, March 29, at 7 p.m. in the Radio Lounge on the second floor of Chancellors Hall.

Waite is a poet, performance poet, and University of Nebraska professor whose forthcoming book is Teaching Queer: Radical Possibilities for Writing and Knowing. She has published four collections of poems: Choke, Love Poem to Androgyny, the lake has no saint (winner of the 2008 Snowbound Prize) and Butch Geography. She has also published numerous papers on feminism and queer writing.

Shanahan is the winner of the Crab Orchard Series in Poetry First Book Award for his first poetry collection, Into Each Room We Enter Without Knowing. A poet and translator, his award-winning work has appeared in numerous journals. A native of the Bronx, he has received awards and fellowships from the Academy of American Poets, Cave Canem, Frost Place, the Fulbright Program, Millay Colony and others and is currently a Wallace Stegner Fellow in Poetry at Stanford University.

Writers Speak Wednesdays programs are free and open to the public. The evenings begin with a brief reception at 6:30 p.m., followed by readings at 7 p.m., and then a Q&A and book signing.

Stony Brook Southampton is located at 239 Montauk Highway in Southampton. For more information, call 631-632-5030 or visit stonybrook.edu/mfa. Writers Speak is also on Facebook as Writers Speak Wednesdays; and Twitter as @WritersSpeakWed.