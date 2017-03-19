Sarah Jessica Parker Narrates Vogue History of Fashion Videos

by OliverP

Hamptonite Sarah Jessica Parker and fashion fit together like a perfectly tailored Chanel suit, so it should be no surprise that the actress is narrating a series of videos about the history of fashion for Vogue’s 125th anniversary.

The videos are set up by decade in “five points,” as Vogue describes them—each representing a different decade. This week, on March 14, the magazine’s website, vogue.com, released their nearly 3-minute 1960s video featuring Parker talking about the eruption of the era’s “Youthquake” which overturned the status quo in fashion. “The new generation grooved to new sounds in swingy, leggy new clothes that delivered maximum impact despite having mini proportions,” SJP explains as photos of the exciting 1960s looks flood the screen.

Watch the Vogue 1960s video below.

Other videos in the series—all narrated by Parker—include 1892–1900s, 1920s, 1940s and 1950s. You can find them all here or on vogue.com.